Is clutter blocking your escape? Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service can help!

This Hoarding Awareness Week, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents, families, and carers to encourage individuals living in environments where hoarding is present or becoming an issue to access a free Safe and Well Check.

Hoarding can create serious fire risks by obstructing exits, increasing the amount of flammable materials, and hindering emergency services.

These vital checks focus on ensuring clear escape routes, the correct fitting and regular testing of smoke alarms, and promoting the practice of closing doors at night, all crucial elements for fire safety that can significantly improve the chances of safe evacuation and allow firefighters essential access if needed.

"Our Safe and Well Checks are a crucial part of our prevention work," says Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire & Rescue Service. "During Hoarding Awareness Week, we want to emphasise the importance of these checks for individuals who may be living in cluttered homes. We understand that hoarding is a complex issue, and our approach is always supportive and non-judgmental. Our aim is to work with residents to make their homes safer."

During a Safe and Well Check, trained personnel from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will:

Assess potential fire hazards within the home.

Offer advice and guidance on maintaining clear escape routes.

Ensure the correct fitting and provide guidance on the regular testing of smoke alarms.

Highlight the importance of closing doors at night to contain fire spread.

Offer advice and guidance on reducing fire risks associated with clutter.

Check or install smoke alarms where needed.

Discuss escape routes and strategies in the event of a fire.

Provide information and signposting to partner agencies who can offer further support for hoarding behaviours.

"We want to reassure people that we are here to help," adds Moreno Francioso. "Taking steps to improve fire safety doesn't have to be overwhelming. Our Safe and Well Checks are a starting point, and we can work together to create a safer environment. If you have a friend or a family member you’re concerned about, please get in touch."

To learn more about Safe and Well Checks and to request a visit, please visit the Warwickshire County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety-tips/hoarding-fire-safety.