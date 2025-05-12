Registration now open for 11+ entrance test for grammar school places in 2026 

Parents and carers who would like their child to be considered for a Year 7 place at a Warwickshire grammar school in September 2026 are being reminded that they must register their child for the ...

Parents and carers who would like their child to be considered for a Year 7 place at a Warwickshire grammar school in September 2026 are being reminded that they must register their child for the 11+ test by 30 June 2025.

The 11+ test is used to assess whether a child is eligible for a place at one of the county’s grammar schools. The test is open to all children who will be starting secondary school in September 2026 (those currently in Year 5), and registration is now open.

The deadline to register is 4pm on Monday 30 June 2025. Any registrations submitted after this date will not be classed as being ‘on time’.

The test itself will take place in September 2025, and parents will receive their child’s results in October, before the deadline to apply for a secondary school place.

Johnny Kyriacou, Director of Education at WCC, said: “Warwickshire’s grammar schools are always popular with families. We want to make sure that all parents and carers are aware of the registration deadline for the 11+ test, so that every eligible child has the opportunity to be considered. The process is straightforward, and all the details are available on our website. We encourage families to register in good time to avoid any last-minute issues.”

To register your child for the 11+ test and for further information about the process, including key dates and what to expect on the day of the test, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grammar-schools-11-test