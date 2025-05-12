Warwickshire celebrates World Bee Day by protecting pollinators and promoting biodiversity

Warwickshire County Council is marking next week's World Bee Day by highlighting the vital role bees play in our ecosystems - and the steps being taken locally to protect them.

Bees and other pollinators support biodiversity and food production, with nearly 90% of wild flowering plants and 75% of global crops relying on animal pollination. Yet despite their importance, pollinator populations are in decline due to human activity and habitat loss.

To help raise awareness, the United Nations established World Bee Day on 20 May. This year’s theme - "Bee inspired by nature to nourish us all" - urges people and organisations to take action.

Warwickshire has a strong record of supporting pollinators, particularly at Ryton Pools Country Park, where habitat management has created one of the county’s most diverse bee populations. In 2023, the rare Spring Plasterer Bee was recorded at the park, bringing the total number of bee species there to 82. Initiatives like bee hotels, wildflower planting, and meadow creation all contribute to maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

Elsewhere, Warwick’s Market Hall Museum continues its 80-year tradition of hosting a live observation hive. Located in the heart of the town, the hive educates visitors and supports urban pollination. Honey from both Ryton Pools and the museum is sold on-site.

Steve Smith, Director of Strategic Infrastructure and Climate Change, said: “Warwickshire is incredibly fortunate to have such a rich history of supporting our vital bee populations, exemplified by the wonderful work at Ryton Pools and the long-standing observation hive at Market Hall Museum.

“As we mark World Bee Day, let's all be inspired by nature and recognise the profound impact these tiny creatures have on our environment and food systems. Whether it’s joining No Mow May or planting wildflowers, small actions can make a big difference.”

To find out more about pollinators and how to support them through No Mow May, visit: Give power to the flowers in your garden: Take part in No Mow May 2025 – Warwickshire County Council

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

