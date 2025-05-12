Mental Health Awareness Week 2025

Warwickshire County Council and partners are joining together to promote Mental Health Awareness Week (12 – 18 May). For 2025, the theme is all about the importance and the power of Community.

This year’s theme links into the 5 ways to Wellbeing (Connect, Keep Learning, Be Active, Give and Take Notice), which is promoted by the Council and partners as a great way to boost wellbeing. To read more go to https://www.wellbeing4life.co.uk/5-ways-wellbeing

Being part of a safe, positive community is vital for our mental health and wellbeing. It’s proven that if we CONNECT as part of a community and KEEP LEARNING, BE ACTIVE by doing any physical activity, GIVE to others (such as through volunteering our time) and take the time to slow down and NOTICE things around us, we will boost our wellbeing. We can do all of these things in our local communities and develop strong connections with other people which will also boost our wellbeing. Ultimately, connecting with others in our community is a reminder that You ARE NOT ALONE.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “We know that interactions with others can be a boost to our health and wellbeing. Meeting a friend or walking through the park with a family member or neighbour can help us feel supported. The county is full of communities varying from book clubs, walking groups through to football and yoga for you to try. These groups and communities are made up of people from all backgrounds and ages.”

She added: “Trying something new and expanding your horizons is one of the best ways to boost your mental health.”

Richard Onyon, Chief Medical Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of the support available for those struggling with their mental health and check in with our own mental wellbeing.

“At CWPT, we encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to get the support they need. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies can help those struggling with anxiety or depression, as well as other mental health problems, and you can self-refer to the service online by visiting https://talkingtherapies.covwarkpt.nhs.uk or by calling us on 024 7667 1090.”

The Mental Health Foundation have shared their tips on how to get involved with your community.

Make it fun – choose an activity you enjoy. Join a club or group centred around your interests. Get outdoors – get out and moving in nature for more mental health benefits. Find like-minded people – build connections with people who share your interests and values. However, do try and meet people who are different from you too. Show kindness to others – connect with your community through acts of kindness which benefit you and others. Show your appreciation – smiling or saying thank you can strengthen a relationship. Connect online – healthy online communities can make you feel safe and valued. Give back – helping others is a great way to build community and give you purpose. Care for your local community – increase your part in your community by getting involved in local campaigns and events. Welcome others – make new people joining your community feel welcomed and included. Find peer support if you feel you are struggling – connect with other people who may be going through the same experiences as you.

If you’re struggling to find a community, how about these recommendations, right here in Warwickshire.

Wellbeing for Life Festival

The Wellbeing for Life Festival will return for a fifth year at Riversley Park in Nuneaton on Saturday 10 May, between 11am and 3pm. Come along for activities and music for all the family.

County Parks and green spaces

Warwickshire’s country parks and green spaces provide many opportunities to experience the combined wellbeing benefits of connecting with your community and spending time in nature. At Kingsbury Water Park, visitors can take part in free Park Yoga sessions, taking place every Sunday at 9.30am —an excellent opportunity to relax, move, and connect with nature. The park also hosts weekly Wednesday Walks, offering gentle exercise and friendly conversation in a beautiful setting.

Volunteer groups meet regularly at several of the country parks to contribute to practical tasks to look after and enhance the parks, providing a sense of purpose and connection.

Meanwhile, the Connecting with Nature event series at Ryton Pools includes a range of activities—some free, some with a small charge—all designed to encourage mindfulness, creativity, and a deeper appreciation of the natural world.

For more information go to www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk

If you can’t get to a country park, getting out into any green spaces in your community is a great thing to boost your wellbeing.

Warwickshire Libraries

Reading Well can help you manage your health and wellbeing. As a library member you can borrow Reading Well books, which offer health and wellbeing advice and tips by health experts within their fields. Reading areas include mental health, dementia and reading well for children and teens. To find out more click here.

In addition to the above, libraries have many other opportunities other than books. Find out about events and other activities taking place in your local library. To see what's on go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries. Alternatively, if you struggle to get to your local library to pick up your favourite novel or magazine, you can sign up to the mobile library and they will deliver to your door.

Walk with Us – Warwickshire Police

‘Walk with Us’ strolls across Warwickshire boroughs are open to women and girls who wish to talk to the Police, whilst walking in their own neighbourhoods to point out hotspots of areas of concern. Speaking with the police with your thoughts and concerns can help to reduce stress and anxiety. These areas of concern are a great way of relieving stress and anxiety. To find out more click here.

Whatever you choose, make sure it’s something that you want to do for yourself and something you find interesting. We know that people who are more socially connected to family, friends, or their community are happier, physically healthier, and live longer, with fewer mental health problems than people who are less connected.

Warwickshire is able to support anyone who is struggling with their mental health.

Tailored for adults and children and young people, you will find a wealth of support services available through the Warwickshire County Council website - https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

If you are unsure about the support, you need, please go to Wellbeing for Warwickshire– www.wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk Wellbeing for Warwickshire will signpost you to the best option of help for you. Services are available via face-to-face or online or call 0800 616171 (lines are open 24/7).