Is your child’s car seat fitted correctly?

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is hosting free car seat check and vehicle advice events across Warwickshire from 23rd to 30th May 2025.

In partnership with Child Seat Safety, the car seat experts, Road Safety Officers from Warwickshire County Council, and Community Fire Safety Officers from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, members of the public can receive a free child car seat check and vehicle maintenance advice. This is a valuable opportunity for parents and carers to seek advice, have their car seats checked and adjusted, and have your questions answered.

These events aim to raise awareness about the importance of correctly fitted child seats to reduce avoidable child passenger casualties, and provide information and advice on choosing, buying and installing car seats.

The event is also being supported by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue who will be in available to offer vehicle maintenance advice, including checking tyres, oil, and screen wash levels and supporting drivers with completing these checks themselves.

All of these events are free to attend, open to all, and booking is not required.

Event dates and locations:

Friday, May 23: Asda, Newtown Rd, Nuneaton

Tuesday, May 27: Asda, 12 Chapel St, Rugby

Wednesday, May 28: Kingsbury Water Park, Bodymoor Heath Ln, Sutton Coldfield

Thursday, May 29: Tesco, Birmingham Rd, Stratford-upon-Avon

Friday, May 30: Asda, Chesterton Dr, Sydenham, Leamington Spa

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities said: “Child car seat safety is very important, and we want to ensure that Warwickshire parents know how to fit their child’s car seat correctly in their cars. Having correctly fitted car seats can help to keep children safe during car journeys.

“To ensure you are following the law, the Government has set out a guideline such as making sure to check the child car seats are suitable for your child based on their height and weight.”

For more information, visit Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership: https://warksroadsafety.org/child-seat-check-events/ or contact Warwickshire County Councils Road Safety Education team at: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Stay updated by following @WarksRoadSafety on X and @WarwickshireRoadSafety on Facebook.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership aims to eliminate fatal and serious casualties using an evidence-based Safe System approach, creating a safer road environment that encourages active and sustainable travel.

For more car seat safety tips, visit: