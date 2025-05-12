Bedworth Station reopening anniversary marked as County joins in Railway 200 celebrations

This year, Warwickshire County Council is joining the wider rail industry in its celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary since passengers were carried for the first time...

on the Stockton and Darlington Railway and the modern railway was born.

In a double celebration, May 2025 also marks the 38th anniversary of the reopening of Bedworth Station on the Nuneaton to Coventry rail line.

The station is currently served by an hourly West Midlands Trains service between Leamington Spa and Nuneaton on what is known as the Elephant & Bear Line. Annual footfall since the Covid pandemic has been down on previous levels but has averaged nearly 55,000 passengers over the last two years.

The central location of Bedworth station means that it forms a key access point to the town centre. The links towards Bermuda Park and Nuneaton also open up many opportunities for employment, retail or leisure facilities as the Transforming Nuneaton programme gathers pace.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The anniversary of the reopening of Bedworth Station is a good chance to take stock of our commitment to encouraging more rail travel.

“Bedworth Station’s reopening in 1988 predated the flurry of activity that we have been involved in since rail privatisation but it is still very much part of our blueprint for how rail travel will contribute to creating opportunities for employment for our residents and boosting local economies.

“We have high aspirations for Bedworth as well as nearby Nuneaton and the rail service connecting the two towns to Coventry and Leamington Spa provides a major boost to the residents and businesses of both towns.”

Warwickshire County Council has been involved in the opening of five stations in the privatised rail era: Warwick Parkway, Coleshill Parkway, Stratford Parkway, Bermuda Park and Kenilworth. Plans are at an advanced stage for a new station to the east of Rugby near Houlton called Rugby Parkway.

More information about the Railway 200 celebrations can be found at: https://railway200.co.uk/