formerly CAMHS

RISE

Rise is Coventry and Warwickshire's CAHMS service. It is a family of NHS-led services providing emotional wellbeing and mental health services for children and young people in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Rise aims to build resilience and empower children and young people (as well as the adults in their lives) to know where to go for help and advice.

It’s made up of a number of different services, each led by mental health specialists.

No matter why or how you access Rise we want you to receive the right support at the right time.

A journey with Rise is as unique as the person seeking support. So the support each person receives may be different. The ways Rise may support you are:

Direct support: group sessions for young people and their parents or carers

School-based resilience programmes: such as Boomerang, Big Umbrella and Mental Health in School Teams

Support the people who support you: working alongside social care, schools and other professionals

Community-based support for parents and carers through Rise Community Partnerships and Coventry Family Hubs

24-hour support through the Dimensions Tool and CWRise

New and Exisiting Referrals

If you have any queries regarding referrals you can find out more here or contact the Navigation Hub anytime Monday to Friday from 8.00am to 6.00pm on 0300 200 2021 or fax 024 7696 1579.

Drop-ins and Coffee Mornings

For information about drop in sessions, coffee mornings and the early help available in the community, please click here or email risecommunityoffer@covwarkpt.nhs.uk.

Home | CAMHS