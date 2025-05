'Baby proofing'

RoSPA

The truth is that ‘baby proofing’ or ‘child proofing’ our homes is a myth. No matter how hard we try, it is impossible to make every environment 100 per cent safe and children will always suffer a few bumps and scrapes along the way.

Sadly however, some accidents are so serious that they ruin lives forever. Thankfully there’s plenty of practical things we can do to stop these accidents from happening…

