Burns and scalds

Burns and scalds are perhaps two of the most serious childhood injuries imaginable. Not only are they extremely painful, and occasionally life-threatening, they can cause scarring that lasts a lifetime.

Children are particularly at risk from these, due to their natural inquisitiveness and because their skin is thinner than an adult’s, meaning they are more sensitive to high temperatures.

Fortunately by taking some simple precautions, burns and scalds don’t have to happen.

