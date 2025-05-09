Children & Care Safety

RoSPA

Children & Care Safety

A guide to keeping children safe in and around cars

At least 39 children in the UK have been killed on, or near, the driveways of their home since 2001

Most victims were toddlers – all were under seven years old

Tragically it is often an adult member of the child’s family, or a neighbour, driving the vehicle

Over half of parents surveyed could recall their child following them out of the house without them realising

RS3115-Driveway-Campaign-Leaflet-DANGER-No-Plate-v2-web-10062019.pdf