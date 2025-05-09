Choking
RoSPA
Choking
On average, a child dies in the UK every month from choking, and hundreds more require hospital treatment. It can happen quickly, and the effects can be devastating.
Yet it doesn’t have to happen.
Some of our online forms will be unavailable from 5:30pm on Monday 12th May. The system will be back online by 9am on Thursday 15th May. We apologise for any inconvenience.
Choking
On average, a child dies in the UK every month from choking, and hundreds more require hospital treatment. It can happen quickly, and the effects can be devastating.
Yet it doesn’t have to happen.