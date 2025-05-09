Drowning

Since 2012, more than 40 children under five have drowned in the home, the majority of them either in the bath, a garden pond or a swimming pool. It’s not just these key areas you need to be aware of, though. Children can drown in very small amounts of water, and even a paddling pool can be dangerous, especially if a young child is left unattended.

This page is packed full of tips and advice to help keep your little one safe when they’re around water, whether you’re at home, out and about, or on holiday.

