Grazed knees and bruised heads might be a normal part of every childhood, and normally don’t result in anything more serious than the need for a plaster or a bag of frozen peas. But sometimes, falls can be very serious, especially when a child falls from a great height or lands on something hard, sharp or hot.

While falls are by far the most common accidents in our homes, there are plenty of things you can do to reduce the risks.

