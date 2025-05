Fires

It’s good news that fires in the home have decreased in recent years, but three quarters of fire deaths and casualties still occur in the home.

Accidents involving fires can cause the most serious types of injury. Toddlers are at particular risk as they tend to be naturally inquisitive. Sadly, accidents can happen in a split second, especially if you’re distracted.

But, by taking a few simple steps, you can help keep your child safe.

