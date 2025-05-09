Household cleaning products

Take Action Today, Put Them Away

A programme to prevent poisoning from household products.

Many parents and health visitors will be all too aware of the injury, distress and misery that results from a child ingesting a household cleaning product or medication. Many thousands of children end up in hospital each year because of one of these incidents. Due to their inquisitive nature, children under five-years-old are most at risk, with the peak for these type of incidents being at two to three years of age. In fact poisoning is number three in the five largest causes of accidents-related hospital admissions for children under the age of five.

Most accidental poisoning happens to children younger than five years old, with children aged one to three years being most at risk

On average 15 under fives are admitted to hospital each day due to suspected poisoning

Children from the poorest families are three times more likely to be admitted to hospital due to an accident, including accidental poisoning.

