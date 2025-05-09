Poisoning

As any parent will tell you, babies and young children love to explore the world by putting things in their mouth. While most of the time this behaviour is harmless, occasionally they get hold of something dangerous. Just as small objects can cause choking, an alarming number of young children still end up in hospital after swallowing something poisionous.

From medicine to cleaning products – even something as innocuous as shampoo – there are plenty of harmless-looking things around the house that can be dangerous if your child accidentally ingests them. While it is impossible to fully babyproof your home, there are still plenty of steps you can take to keep your little ones safe from poisoning.

