While all babies and toddlers are different, one thing they tend to have in common is their sense of curiosity. They love to explore the world, especially by picking things up and putting them on their head, in their mouth, in their hair. As any parent will attest, you only have to turn your back for a second to find your little monster covered in the blue paint you were certain you’d put away earlier.

While most of the time this natural inquisitiveness will result in nothing worse than an unscheduled bath, occasionally things can go tragically wrong. If young children get something caught around their neck or over their mouth, the effects can be quick and devastating.

Thankfully, these kind of accidents don’t have to happen.

