Garden trampolines

RoSPA

Garden trampolines

This page contains advice for home and garden trampolines only. Click here to visit the commercial trampoline parks page.

Trampolining is both a popular grass-roots activity and an elite, Olympic-level sport. At the grass-roots level, garden trampolines provide a relatively inexpensive source of enjoyment as well as aerobic activity for thousands of young children. As children grow, they can develop their gymnastic prowess thanks to the resources available in local school trampoline clubs, leisure centres and parks.

Children of all ages love the feeling of flying through the air and mastering skills ranging from basic jumps and landing safely to advanced acrobatics including complicated somersaults. The downside is that hospital Emergency Departments (A&E) are now having to deal with significant numbers of trampolining injuries.

Garden trampolines - RoSPA