We provide a comprehensive range of specialist, best practice services to anyone affected by or at risk of sexual abuse.

Safeline

Established in 1994, Safeline is a specialist charity that works to prevent sexual abuse and support those affected to cope and recover.

Our Vision is that everyone affected by or at risk of sexual abuse should feel supported and empowered.

We empower survivors to make choices about the lives they want.

Our services:

Are available to anyone aged 3+.

Are trauma-informed and person-centred.

Are free, independent, confidential, available long-term.

Meet best practice quality standards.

Can be accessed in the way that best suits individual needs, face-to-face or remotely by telephone and online (Text, email, Live chat).

