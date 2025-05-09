Embracing Difference

SEND Supported

SEND Supported works with schools across Warwickshire and surrounding counties to promote improved outcomes for learners with SEND.

With a desire to provide a more personalised service, in 2017 Leonie Berry moved on from her Local Authority role in Warwickshire to establish Autism Supported. Significant demand from partner schools quickly created an opportunity to expand this vision to encompass a wider range of SEND support. Past colleagues from the LA joined Leonie to create SEND Supported and provide additional specialisms to address pupils’ Cognition & Learning and SEMH needs also.

Since 2017, SEND Supported has grown in both size and reputation. Acting in Warwickshire and the surrounding counties, the company continues to develop and has now worked across 9 counties, in partnership with more than 100 schools. We value our talented team of colleagues who share our passion and company vision for embracing difference.

SEND Supported is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people. Fundamental to our practice is a child-centred approach, based on a clear understanding of the needs and views of the children and young people we work with.

Consultants hold postgraduate qualifications in SEND and have extensive SEND experience, as well as a wide ranging background in class teaching. We work in partnership with young people, their schools and families to advise on tailoring individual support.

SEND Supported embraces difference and works flexibly and creatively to develop personalised approaches to learning. We are committed to collaborating with colleagues from education, health and social care, putting the needs of the young person at the heart of what we do. We can provide schools with an audit of SEND needs to enable strategic planning to prioritise pupil needs and deploy resources in the most effective way doing our best to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

SEND Supported - SEND Training & Support - Warwickshire

