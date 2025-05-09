Sharp Minds

Young People First Project

Young People First are a charity working across South Leamington to help young people facing challenges to improve their lives.

We deliver youth work, mentoring, youth clubs, group work, detached work, peer mentoring, out-of-school-support, in-school support, holiday schemes and family support, all with the aim of helping young people to become the best version of themselves.

We love to work with others and partner with many other organisations and community groups to make sure we’re serving and safeguarding every young person we work with as best we can.

Call the office: 01926 450156

Send us an email: info@youngpeoplefirst.org.uk

Facebook: Young People First | Leamington Spa | Facebook

Instagram: Young People First (@young_people_first) • Instagram photos and videos