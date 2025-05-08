Did you marry in Warwickshire in 1995? Then Warwickshire Registration Service would love to hear from you!

Residents who married in Warwickshire in 1995 and will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year are invited to share their ceremony memories with Warwickshire Registration Service.

Warwickshire Registration Service is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year of licensed venues being available for couples to celebrate their special occasions across the county.

A licensed ceremony venue is classed as a permanent immovable structure which satisfies planning, health and safety and fire regulations. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the law was also updated to allow ceremonies to take place anywhere outside of a licensed venue structure provided it is still within the boundary. A licensed venue must have a seemly suitable space for ceremonies to take place in and must be open to the public with no religious connections.

The team would be delighted to speak with any couples who married in Warwickshire 30 years ago, especially in a licensed venue, and who would be happy for the service to share some of their lovely marital memories, photos, or ceremony stories.

In return, Warwickshire Registration Service would be delighted to offer all participating couples the option of a free Renewal of Vows ceremony at one of Warwickshire’s five registration office ceremony rooms available across the county.

To share your 1995 ceremony memories with the Warwickshire Registration Service team, please email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Rob Powell, Executive Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This is a great opportunity for couples who legally married in the county in 1995 to share their stories and celebrate 30 years of marriage alongside Warwickshire Registration Service celebrating 30 years of licensed venues in Warwickshire. “Our Registration Service team deliver outstanding personal service for couples to enjoy wonderful ceremony experiences across Warwickshire, and they look forward to hearing from 1995 couples about the memories of their special day”.

The first licensed venue ceremony that happened in Warwickshire took place at The Belfry in Atherstone on 4 August 1995, closely followed by a ceremony at Salford Hall in Stratford-upon-Avon on 5 August 1995.

Prior to licensed venues, residents would only be able to have a religious ceremony or a civil ceremony at a register office. However, in the present day, Warwickshire Registration Service has an online directory on Ceremonies in Warwickshire website featuring all the current Warwickshire registration office ceremony rooms and licensed venues available. These range from castles, manors, and country houses to hotels, museums, and theatres. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

The website also helps customers to find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county, from marriages and civil partnerships to the renewal of vows and naming ceremonies, as well as sharing plenty of useful information about how to get started with planning a special occasion.

To contact the Registration Service to discuss a new or existing ceremony in Warwickshire, or if you own a venue that you would like to become a licensed venue for legal ceremonies in Warwickshire, please email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk.