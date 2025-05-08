The Training Hub Group

The Big Initiative!

Neil Degg knows what the future can look like for someone from a deprived background and/or lacking in a good education. Raised in a part of Manchester with high unemployment and low educational outcomes, he was already getting into trouble by the age of six. Coupled with an emotionally absent father and a mother doing her best to keep the family together, life was always going to be a challenge.

By the age of 15, Neil was living in a homeless unit. Alienated from the kind of support network a person needs to make healthy choices, his life continued on a downward spiral. Reflecting on those times, he says, “I wasn’t thinking about how my behaviour was impacting other people. I was just trying to survive in the only way I knew how.”

Things only began to change for Neil when, at 28, he was given the opportunity to work in social care:

“I instantly resonated with that environment. I understood the challenges that young people in care faced - and those of adults who lacked an education, or were from a marginalised background. I could see why they often failed and I knew I could use my own experiences to make a positive contribution to the lives of others. It made me realise, had I received the right encouragement, education and opportunity, I could have contributed positively to society a lot sooner"

Neil launched Vocational Training Hub in 2014 & The Big Initiative in 2017. Resources designed specifically for children & young people in care on topics that can impact a young person's chances in life. As a social enterprise, its key mission is to provide free resources that make a difference.

Proudly featured in Forbes and showcased on the BBC for the outcomes achieved with children, young people and adults, Vocational Training Hub provides training resources across multiple sectors - supporting an individual's career alongside free preventative, life skill, parental and mental health resources for all age groups.

Vocational Training Hub believes that engagement is pivotal for an individual to be inspired to invest time in themselves. Everyone's experience of life, regardless of age, determines their ability to see the value in something. Unfortunately, life can sometimes make the possible seem impossible - but we must never stop trying to unlock each individual's potential.

Vocational Training Hub! Online, Virtual & At Venue.

