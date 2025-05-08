Every young person should have the chance to succeed.
At The King’s Trust, we believe that every young person should have the chance to succeed, no matter their background or the challenges they are facing.
We help young people from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.
In October 2024, we changed our name to The King's Trust.
We’re proud to have supported more than 1 million young people across the UK as The Prince's Trust. As The King's Trust, we remain committed to enabling even more young people to create a better future for themselves.
Our courses, resources and other support help people aged 11 to 30 to develop essential life skills, get ready for work and access job opportunities. We support young people to find work because having a job or running a business can lead to a more stable, fulfilling life.
Over the last five years, 3 in 4 young people supported by The Trust moved into work, education or training.
We know that by helping young people today, the benefits will be felt for years to come – not just for those we support, but for their communities and the wider economy.
