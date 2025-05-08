The Mix is here to make sure every young person has somewhere to turn — whatever life throws at them.

We offer free, confidential support, expert advice and a welcoming community, all designed with and for young people. Whether you need help with mental health, relationships, work, money or anything else, you’ll find it here — whenever you need it.

At The Mix, you can get one-to-one support from counsellors, join live Support Groups, talk on our Community Boards or connect with peers through our new Peer Chat service - coming soon. You can also learn at your own pace with our self-help tools, get urgent help through Shout and hear real stories on The Mix Six podcast.

Everything we offer is built to empower you to make choices, build skills and move forward with confidence.

The Mix is powered by the charity Mental Health Innovations, which also powers Shout, the UK's first and only free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging service for anyone who is struggling to cope. Text 85258

The Mix is more than a service — it’s a movement for a more hopeful, connected future. We’d love you to be part of it.

