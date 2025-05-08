The Parenting Project is a leading UK registered charity supporting family mental health and wellbeing.

The Parenting Project

Since 2008 we have worked alongside families as they strengthen themselves with the support, pathways and tools provided to improve mental health and wellbeing.

We know that every family faces its own challenges and that families achieve the most when every member has their own circumstances, aspirations and wellbeing taken into account.

Our innovative and creative solutions identify and meet the challenges individuals and families often encounter. These solutions are mindful of enabling families to develop and improve their own lives.

Our pathway of support is available throughout Warwickshire and beyond, and includes Family Wellbeing Support, Counselling and Parent Mentoring.

Family Wellbeing Support

familywellbeing@parentingproject.org.uk

Counselling

counselling@parentingproject.org.uk

Parent Mentoring

familywellbeing@parentingproject.org.uk

Main webpage: Parenting Project