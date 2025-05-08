through Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire Educational Psychology Service

This service is available for parents and carers who live in Warwickshire and who feel they may benefit from consultation with an Educational Psychologist to support them with concerns that they may have at this time.

Concerns might include:

• How to support behaviour that can be challenging or difficult to manage

• How best to look after your own and/or your child’s mental and emotional well-being

If you would like to arrange a telephone consultation with an Educational Psychologist, please phone 01926 742921 or email eps@warwickshire.gov.uk.

You will be asked to provide the following information:

• Your name

• The telephone number you would like to be contacted on and an email address

• A brief description of the area in which you would like support

• You or your child’s school if relevant (if your child is not already known to the Educational Psychology Service, we will not take their name or record details of the conversation)

You will be offered the next available telephone timeslot that an educational psychologist has available and they will then phone you back at that time.