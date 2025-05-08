Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice

WPCV is an independent, parent carer led organisation for everyone with a child or children with special educational needs and/or disabilities aged 0 -25.

We are a voluntary group of parent carers, all experts by experience, with a lived understanding of how challenging life can be raising a child with additional needs and / or disabilities.

Our aim is to gather the voices of Warwickshire parent carers and let these be heard to ensure that services meet the needs of our children and our families.

We do this by gathering views and experiences in a variety of ways to suit all circumstances. We then work in partnership with the local authority, education settings, health and other providers to highlight where local services and processes are working well or challenge when changes or improvements need to be made.

Although we are not a support group, we have lots of resources and information and our Facebook so you never need to feel like you are all alone.

We also provide training and signposting in the areas needed to provide information and empowerment to parent carers.

In a post Covid world we will be hosting events to give families an opportunity to come together. We will provide information, facilitate the sharing of stories and enable parent cares to support each other and create change.

