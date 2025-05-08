Warwickshire Road Safety Club – Warwickshire County Council

through Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire Road Safety Club

We believe that good road safety practice begins as soon as children start school. It is an ideal time for learning new skills and influencing behaviour by effective and practical learning. The Warwickshire Road Safety Club is an exciting concept that mixes established themes with a new way of presenting ideas to children – and as part of this approach; we encourage the whole school, parents and local community to become interested, informed and involved.

Every school signing up to the Club has an experienced and dedicated Road Safety Officer, who liaises with the Headteacher, teachers and the school office and delivers all road safety sessions throughout the school year.

The Club runs around an annual programme – this allows us to spread road safety messages over the school year, and provides advance notice about what is happening and when. Road Safety Officers may spend a couple of hours, half a day or a whole day in your school two to three times a year to complete all elements of the Club.

Warwickshire Road Safety Club fees – an annual membership fee is applicable and can cost from as little as £180 a year depending on the size of the school. Membership runs from 1 September to 31 July each year and invoices are raised from April onwards for the forthcoming school term. Many schools are happy to self-fund, but it may also be worth considering sponsorship from local businesses. We are happy to liaise on your behalf, with potential sponsors to negotiate a funding package.

