Supporting young people’s mental health

Understanding and looking after mental wellbeing is just as important as taking care of physical health and a good habit to develop as early as possible.

For young people navigating school, exams, friendships, and future choices it’s particularly important to give them tools to manage their worries, build confidence and make decisions that set them up for success.

Good mental health and wellbeing improves the ability to learn and engage to help pupils achieve and thrive in education ultimately setting them up for life and work. When young people’s their mental wellbeing is supported, they are more likely to;

attend school regularly,

develop key life skills,

particularly social and emotional skills,

engage in learning,

achieve academically,

have better long-term outcomes, such as future employment.

Mental health is a priority topic for the Warwickshire Youth Council and they group recently recorded a podcast about some of the issues young people face and where support can be found.

The episode was recorded to help young people better understand mental health and break stigmas around talking about it. It involved conversations with mental health professionals who listened to the young people’s concerns and offered advice and details of resources to help them.

Corey, a young member of the youth council, said: "When things feel overwhelming, whether it’s school, exams, or just life in general, it’s easy to bottle things up. But talking about how we feel and knowing where to go for support can really help. We all need to look after our mental health, just like our physical health."

Johnny Kyriacou, Warwickshire County Council's Director of Education, added: " Good mental wellbeing doesn’t mean feeling happy all the time. It’s normal to experience a range of emotions, including stress and anxiety, especially during key moments like exam season or making decisions about the future. However, long-term struggles with mental health can make life harder, which is why it’s important to seek support early.

We want young people to know they’re not alone. Support is available in schools, online, and within the community. Taking small steps to look after your mental health—whether that’s talking to someone, taking breaks, or finding healthy ways to cope with stress—can make a big difference."

Young people in Warwickshire have access to a range of support services, including:

Warwickshire Rise Service - Offers comprehensive support for all children and young people

Kooth – Free, anonymous online counselling and wellbeing support for young people (www.kooth.com)

Childline – A confidential helpline offering support and advice (www.childline.org.uk or call 0800 1111)

YoungMinds – Mental health information and crisis support for young people (www.youngminds.org.uk)

Support in schools – Many schools have pastoral leads, counsellors, or wellbeing services where young people can get help

Warwickshire County Council – Find health and wellbeing information as well as links to family support and related service areas at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness

To hear more about mental health and how to support yourself or a friend, listen to the latest episode of Let’s Talk Warwickshire – Voices of Tomorrow: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-aqzzf-17f753e

As part of Warwickshire’s commitment to being a child friendly county, the Set for the Future campaign is equipping young people with the information and support they need to get through exams, plan their next steps, and thrive. A key part of this is making sure they have the tools to look after their mental health and seek help when needed.

By making mental wellbeing a priority, we can ensure young people feel supported, confident, and set for the future.