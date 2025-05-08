Activities for Children and Families

Woodlands Trust

We've got plenty of ideas to help families enjoy woods and the great outdoors all year round, from scavenger hunts and den building to wildlife spotting and nature crafts.

10 nature activities to try with your family

We believe woods are the world's best playgrounds. They spark children's imaginations, inspire a love of the natural world and help to create happy memories that will last a lifetime. Spending time outdoors also makes us healthier and happier, so it's a win-win!

Who we are

The Woodland Trust is the UK's largest woodland conservation charity. Our vision is a world where woods and trees thrive for people and nature.

Since 1972, we've been standing up for the UK's native woods and trees. We have 500,000 members and supporters and more than 1,000 woods of our own which are free to visit anytime.

Our head office is in Grantham, Lincolnshire and we have regional offices in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland too plus a network of volunteers all over the UK.

We create havens for wildlife by planting millions of trees every year, campaign for new laws to protect ancient woodland and restore damaged ancient woods so they can breathe again.

