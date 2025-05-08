Service for YOUNG BLACK MEN, their mental health and emotional wellbeing

Young Black Men

The aim of the YBM project is to promote empowerment, increase resilience and help address some of the issues that affect young Black men and their families.

The Young Black Men project offers group and one-to-one support.

It is free to access, delivered across schools, community spaces and places of worship, and designed to be culturally appropriate.

The project accepts both self-referrals, parent/carer referrals and professional referrals. It also provides opportunities to work in partnership with other groups and organisations working with young Black men and their families.

Why young Black men?

We know that young Black men are one of the most overrepresented BME groups in in-patient mental health services and are overrepresented in the criminal justice system. Young Black men are also massively underrepresented in asking for help, speaking about mental health or seeking services, and we want to work to see this change.

Call us: 07970 407640

Email us: ybm@cwmind.org.uk

Our work helping Young Black Men with mental health issues - CWWMind