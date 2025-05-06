Co-Dependents Anonymous

CoDA UK

Welcome to Co-Dependents Anonymous, a fellowship of people whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. The only requirement for membership is a desire for healthy and loving relationships.

The journey began in June 1982 in a meeting in Phoenix, Arizona when the co-founders met for the first time – whilst working their own programme. They would go on to meet with recovery professionals who would eventually join the first CoDA board – as there was no programme of recovery for codependents.

No matter how you found your way to CoDA, we warmly welcome you and hope that the resources on these pages are useful to you. If you do recognise yourself in the materials and would like to attend a meeting, please use our meetings list to find a meeting at a time which suits you. Online meetings run every day of the week.

