ACA is a community for people who grew up in alcoholic and dysfunctional homes. ACA’s recovery program is based on the 12 Steps and 12 Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous and has developed to support the needs of adult children.

The ACA community brings together a diverse group of people who meet to share their experience of growing up in an alcoholic or dysfunctional home where abuse, neglect or trauma were present. Family dysfunction can take many forms and before coming to ACA many of us may not have been aware of how family dysfunction has affected us.

ACA provides a safe, non-judgmental environment that allows us to grieve our childhoods and conduct an honest inventory of ourselves and our family so that we may identify and heal our core trauma, experience freedom from shame and abandonment, and become our own loving parent.

Our experience has shown us that by attending ACA meetings on a regular basis, working the 12 Steps and asking for help we can find freedom from the effects of having grown up in an alcoholic or dysfunctional home as we move from surviving our lives to thriving in our lives.

Diversity in ACA

ACA is an inclusive organisation open to all affected by family dysfunction. It strives to create an atmosphere that reflects the diverse communities it serves. To that end, ACA fully supports people experiencing additional identity-based trauma to explore common experiences and recover together the freedom to be their full authentic selves. The only requirement for membership in ACA is a desire to recover from the effects of growing up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional family.

