Areas we cover: Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Southam, Rugby and Stratford

The Care Bureau - Care Assistant (Various Areas)

Areas we cover: Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Southam, Rugby and Stratford

The Care Bureau have been in operation since 1997, supporting people in our local communities with their independence and to assist them in their own homes.

We are looking for passionate people who are looking to make a difference in someone’s life. Going home every day knowing they’ve helped and supported someone who truly needs it.

We do not require you to have any experience, but we do need you to have a Full UK Driving License with access to your own vehicle.

We have a variety of shifts patterns to fit around your personal life, and we try to be as flexible as possible.

What we can do for you:

Competitive pay rates

Paid 35p per mile between calls

between calls Earn up to £500 using our referral scheme *

using our referral scheme * Free Blue Light Card , offering 1000’s discounts across online and high street stores

, offering 1000’s discounts across online and high street stores We offer Sponsorship for Health and Social Care Worker visa to those already in the UK, but must be local to the areas we operate in

for Health and Social Care Worker visa to those already in the UK, but must be local to the areas we operate in 28 days annual Holiday pro rata and pension scheme

pro rata and scheme A day off for your birthday

for your Christmas bonus*

Free DBS check*

DBS check* Fully paid classroom and on the job training

classroom and on the job training Access to a Wellbeing helpline

Excellent fully funded RQF qualification

The life of being a Care Assistant:

Helping clients with their personal care

Assisting with medication

Meal preparation

Support with light household duties

Promoting independence to allow the client to do as much as they can

Giving companionship and a being a listening ear

If this sounds like something you’d like to discuss further, please apply online today at The Care Bureau – Recruitment – The Care Bureau Recruitment or call 0800 080 3035.

*Terms and conditions apply