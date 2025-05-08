Proposed Prohibition of Motor Vehicles - Moors Lane, Houlton, Rugby.

Proposals for a Prohibition of Motor Vehicles were previously advertised and gained approval to proceed to implementation - see the decision notice (pdf, 120 kB) from March 2023. To correct an administrative error, it is necessary to re-publish the proposals as detailed below.

Prior to the development of Houlton to the east of Hillmorton, Rugby, Moors Lane was a very lightly trafficked route between Lower Street and the A428 Crick Road. Large scale housing development on previously rural land increases the likelihood of traffic using the narrow rural lane as a cut through to the north side of Hillmorton, which has therefore resulted in proposals for a Prohibition of Motor Vehicles on a section of Moors Lane.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 119 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 84 kB)

Moors Lane Prohibition of Motor Vehicles Order 2025 (PDF, 85 kB)

Technical Plans

Consultation Plan Ref. PTRO21-016-001 (PDF, 2.7 mB)

Enquiries and Objections

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, County Highways, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with “Moors Lane Houlton” as the subject header).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or at the e-mail address above. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice). Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 30 May 2025.