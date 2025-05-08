Generations Care - Health Care Support Worker
Reports to: Field Health Care Supervisor
Job Overview: (Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)
⚫To provide care in accordance with best practice and legislative requirements, reflecting policies and procedures and agreed standards under the direction of the Field Health Care Supervisor
⚫To support and enable Service Users to maintain skills and personal interests whilst delivering person-centred care unique to each individual
⚫To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain and progress knowledge
⚫distributes and serves food, assists patients in feeding and prepares snacks and hot drinks where necessary.
⚫assists patients in washing, dressing, toiletry activities and general mobility
Location: Generations Care Ltd, but you may be required to work from other locations at the discretion of the company and with appropriatenotice.
Working Hours: 5 days over 7-day period, with varying shift patterns as agreed with the manager.
Responsibilities and Duties of the Job:
Role Specific Duties:
⚫To provide personal care and/or domestic duties to individuals in their own homes working to personalised and re-ablement care delivery programme.
⚫To be available at agreed times and to be flexible enough to respond to need at short notice and in varying geographical areas (as reasonable) when required to cover service user visits.
⚫To confirm with area Care Coordinator and Field Health Care Supervisor on receipt of your rota and that the details are correct.
⚫Recognise the team role in the provision of care and support and to attend care staff discussion meetings.
⚫To ensure that when visiting service users that you follow the procedures, guidelines and best practice as laid out in the Employee Handbook provided at Induction.
⚫To provide care or support to service users as detailed in their individual care plan.
⚫To attend service user review meetings as required.
⚫To prompt and, where appropriately trained, to administer prescribed medication as detailed in care plan.
⚫Maintain communication books in service users’ home, completing details of care provided and date/times of service.
⚫To ensure that personal protective equipment, gloves and aprons are worn at all times during service user care visits.
⚫To communicate with care coordinators, field health care supervisor, on-call or Care Services Manager any issues of concerns that you may have for a service user’s well-being.
⚫To communicate with care coordinators, field health care supervisor, on-call or Care Services manager if there is no care plan or communications book in a service user’s home.
⚫To communicate with care coordinators, field health care supervisor, on-call or Care Services Manager any issues that a service user, their family or representative may raise.
⚫To attend and participate in regular training, development, supervision and appraisal sessions as required to meet existing and changing needs of service users, employees, legislation and Generations Care Ltd.
⚫Ensure Service Users are at the heart of care delivery and their wishes and preferences enhance their wellbeing
⚫To contribute to the efficient running of the service
⚫Support Service Users to maintain their relationships and connections with the local community
⚫Ensure Care Plans and other information about how to support Service Users are followed
⚫Be responsible for informing the Senior Carer/Nurse of any changes in the needs of Service Users
⚫Be responsible for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of those individuals they support
Working with Others:
⚫Develop effective working relationships with other employees within Generations Care Ltd
⚫Work in cooperation with members of the multi-disciplinary teams to maximise opportunities for Service Users
⚫If desired by the Service User, maintain and develop relationships with family, friends and other people important in their life
Leading by Example:
⚫Seek opportunities for personal and professionalgrowth
⚫Be a role model for other carers and be an ambassador for the service
⚫Be professional, polite and reasonable at all times
Personal Responsibilities:
⚫Knowledge of, and work within, the Fundamental Standards
⚫Understand the regulatory framework that governs the service, including the role of CQC and their requirements
⚫Commit to achieving the relevant qualifications commensurate with the role
⚫Attend statutory training and any other training as directed by management
⚫Understand and follow all policies and procedures relevant to the role
⚫Be open to learning opportunities
Person Specification:
Good English - Written and verbal: Essential
RQF qualifications in Social Care: Desirable
Proficient Written Skills (Maintain all Care Plans/care records in accordance with Generations Care Ltd policy): Essential
Leadership Skills: Essential
⚫Ability to induct and orientate new employees to the job role and service
⚫Provide Service Users with support/assistance as they accomplish daily tasks, including bathing, eating, dressing, grooming and using the bathroom
⚫Communicate any problems, concerns or changes to Service Users’ family members as needed
Communication Skills: Essential
⚫Carers must build rapport with Service Users by establishing personal connections and showing interest in their lives
⚫Carers must be able to communicate effectively with Service Users
⚫Carers must have the communication skills to inform colleagues, management and professionals about the needs of Service Users
Problem-Solving Skills: Essential
⚫Carers need to be able to adapt and address situations quickly
⚫Plan, develop, implement and assess approaches to promote health and well-being, whilst recognising and reporting situations where there might be a need for protection
Previous experience of working in similar environment: Essential
Previous experience of working in similar role: Desirable
Experience of working with Service Users, in particular, those that may have additional support needs: Essential
Value-Based Personal Qualities:
Area Specific Requirement:
Working Together
⚫Involve Service Users, family, external agencies & colleagues
⚫Speak up when things go wrong
Respect and Dignity
⚫Understand person-centred care and can demonstrate treating people as individuals and respecting choices
⚫Promoting independence and encouraging appropriate risk taking
Everybody Counts
⚫Ensuring no one is discriminated against or excluded
⚫Understand human rights and impact on care delivery
⚫Facilitating people to ‘speak up’ about concerns and acting upon them
Commitment to Quality of Care
⚫Striving for quality in everything we do recognising and understanding what quality in care means for people using the services
⚫Being accepting about criticism and focusing on improvement
⚫Being open to new opportunities for learning and identifying the limits of skills and knowledge
Compassion
⚫Treating people with kindness
⚫Understanding the importance of empathy in all areas of employment
⚫Understanding the values of others and always providing a caring service
Improving Lives
⚫Focus on how things could be done better and sharing ideas
⚫Understanding of wellbeing and what is important to people using the service
⚫Improving outcomes for people
⚫Ensuring appropriate services are provided for people using the services
To learn more, please visit: Careers | Generations Care
Or send your CV to: recruitment@generations-care.co.uk