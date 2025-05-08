Generations Care - Health Care Support Worker

Reports to: Field Health Care Supervisor

Job Overview: (Note: In addition to these functions employees are required to carry out such duties as may reasonably be required)

⚫To provide care in accordance with best practice and legislative requirements, reflecting policies and procedures and agreed standards under the direction of the Field Health Care Supervisor

⚫To support and enable Service Users to maintain skills and personal interests whilst delivering person-centred care unique to each individual

⚫To maintain skills at a current level, undertake such training and development as required from time-to-time to maintain and progress knowledge

⚫distributes and serves food, assists patients in feeding and prepares snacks and hot drinks where necessary.

⚫assists patients in washing, dressing, toiletry activities and general mobility

Location: Generations Care Ltd, but you may be required to work from other locations at the discretion of the company and with appropriatenotice.

Working Hours: 5 days over 7-day period, with varying shift patterns as agreed with the manager.

Responsibilities and Duties of the Job:

Role Specific Duties:

⚫To provide personal care and/or domestic duties to individuals in their own homes working to personalised and re-ablement care delivery programme.

⚫To be available at agreed times and to be flexible enough to respond to need at short notice and in varying geographical areas (as reasonable) when required to cover service user visits.

⚫To confirm with area Care Coordinator and Field Health Care Supervisor on receipt of your rota and that the details are correct.

⚫Recognise the team role in the provision of care and support and to attend care staff discussion meetings.

⚫To ensure that when visiting service users that you follow the procedures, guidelines and best practice as laid out in the Employee Handbook provided at Induction.

⚫To provide care or support to service users as detailed in their individual care plan.

⚫To attend service user review meetings as required.

⚫To prompt and, where appropriately trained, to administer prescribed medication as detailed in care plan.

⚫Maintain communication books in service users’ home, completing details of care provided and date/times of service.

⚫To ensure that personal protective equipment, gloves and aprons are worn at all times during service user care visits.

⚫To communicate with care coordinators, field health care supervisor, on-call or Care Services Manager any issues of concerns that you may have for a service user’s well-being.

⚫To communicate with care coordinators, field health care supervisor, on-call or Care Services manager if there is no care plan or communications book in a service user’s home.

⚫To communicate with care coordinators, field health care supervisor, on-call or Care Services Manager any issues that a service user, their family or representative may raise.

⚫To attend and participate in regular training, development, supervision and appraisal sessions as required to meet existing and changing needs of service users, employees, legislation and Generations Care Ltd.

⚫Ensure Service Users are at the heart of care delivery and their wishes and preferences enhance their wellbeing

⚫To contribute to the efficient running of the service

⚫Support Service Users to maintain their relationships and connections with the local community

⚫Ensure Care Plans and other information about how to support Service Users are followed

⚫Be responsible for informing the Senior Carer/Nurse of any changes in the needs of Service Users

⚫Be responsible for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of those individuals they support

Working with Others:

⚫Develop effective working relationships with other employees within Generations Care Ltd

⚫Work in cooperation with members of the multi-disciplinary teams to maximise opportunities for Service Users

⚫If desired by the Service User, maintain and develop relationships with family, friends and other people important in their life

Leading by Example:

⚫Seek opportunities for personal and professionalgrowth

⚫Be a role model for other carers and be an ambassador for the service

⚫Be professional, polite and reasonable at all times

Personal Responsibilities:

⚫Knowledge of, and work within, the Fundamental Standards

⚫Understand the regulatory framework that governs the service, including the role of CQC and their requirements

⚫Commit to achieving the relevant qualifications commensurate with the role

⚫Attend statutory training and any other training as directed by management

⚫Understand and follow all policies and procedures relevant to the role

⚫Be open to learning opportunities

Person Specification:

Good English - Written and verbal: Essential

RQF qualifications in Social Care: Desirable

Proficient Written Skills (Maintain all Care Plans/care records in accordance with Generations Care Ltd policy): Essential

Leadership Skills: Essential

⚫Ability to induct and orientate new employees to the job role and service

⚫Provide Service Users with support/assistance as they accomplish daily tasks, including bathing, eating, dressing, grooming and using the bathroom

⚫Communicate any problems, concerns or changes to Service Users’ family members as needed

Communication Skills: Essential

⚫Carers must build rapport with Service Users by establishing personal connections and showing interest in their lives

⚫Carers must be able to communicate effectively with Service Users

⚫Carers must have the communication skills to inform colleagues, management and professionals about the needs of Service Users

Problem-Solving Skills: Essential

⚫Carers need to be able to adapt and address situations quickly

⚫Plan, develop, implement and assess approaches to promote health and well-being, whilst recognising and reporting situations where there might be a need for protection

Previous experience of working in similar environment: Essential

Previous experience of working in similar role: Desirable

Experience of working with Service Users, in particular, those that may have additional support needs: Essential

Value-Based Personal Qualities:

Area Specific Requirement:

Working Together

⚫Involve Service Users, family, external agencies & colleagues

⚫Speak up when things go wrong

Respect and Dignity

⚫Understand person-centred care and can demonstrate treating people as individuals and respecting choices

⚫Promoting independence and encouraging appropriate risk taking

Everybody Counts

⚫Ensuring no one is discriminated against or excluded

⚫Understand human rights and impact on care delivery

⚫Facilitating people to ‘speak up’ about concerns and acting upon them

Commitment to Quality of Care

⚫Striving for quality in everything we do recognising and understanding what quality in care means for people using the services

⚫Being accepting about criticism and focusing on improvement

⚫Being open to new opportunities for learning and identifying the limits of skills and knowledge

Compassion

⚫Treating people with kindness

⚫Understanding the importance of empathy in all areas of employment

⚫Understanding the values of others and always providing a caring service

Improving Lives

⚫Focus on how things could be done better and sharing ideas

⚫Understanding of wellbeing and what is important to people using the service

⚫Improving outcomes for people

⚫Ensuring appropriate services are provided for people using the services

