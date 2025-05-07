Training funded by Skills Escalator Fund helps to save a life

Training provided to a local Rugby business through Skills Escalator Fund proved lifesaving.

Ella, Restaurant Manager, from Inside the 22, recently received Fire Marshal and First Aid Training funded by the Skills Escalator Fund. Ella was able to put her CPR training to use when David, a customer in neighbouring business Mack Hair Studios, suffered a cardiac arrest.

Claire, owner of Mack Hair Studio, realised her customer was in trouble and needed medical attention. She rushed next door to Inside the 22 to ask for help. Ella and her colleague Sam were able to quickly respond with their CPR training and retrieving the defibrillator, all of which helped to save the customers life while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Oliver Taylor, owner of Inside the 22, said:

“I’m incredibly proud of Ella and Sam who were able to put their recent training to use and help David. Their quick-thinking actions helped to save his life and demonstrate how valuable this type of training can be.

“I was made aware of the Skills Escalator Fund during a networking meeting organised by the town centre’s BID, Rugby First, for a group of local Rugby businesses, and was held at our bar. It was here that I met members of Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub who offered their services and advice on grants that may be available to us.

“The fund can be used on a range of training opportunities, but for us, the First Aid and Fire Marshall training has not only benefitted our staff but will also benefit our customers and the wider community.”

Dave Ayton-Hill, Director of Economy and Place, said:

“Supporting businesses to access training and create a skilled workforce is one of our priorities at Warwickshire County Council.

“This is a great example of the impact training can have and hearing how this has been used to help save a life is incredibly inspiring.

“The Skills Escalator Fund allows businesses to access funding towards employee training enabling businesses to train and upskill their staff in a wide range of areas.”

The Skills Escalator programme is delivered by Warwickshire Skills Hub and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in partnership with the county’s district and borough councils.

To find out more about how Warwickshire Skills Hub can support your business with apprenticeships and upskilling, contact skillshub@warwickshire.gov.uk and a Business Support Advisor will be in touch.