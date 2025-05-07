Interactive Futures ready to inspire again

The vibrant talent and creativity of Warwickshire’s gaming industry will once again be under the spotlight at the Midlands’ largest regional showcase event this summer.

The inspiring Interactive Futures 2025 free networking and careers event will return for the sixth year to The Royal Spa Centre in Newbold Terrace in Leamington Spa on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14.

Warwickshire County Council is teaming up with The Game Dev Group and Warwick District Council to showcase the Warwickshire Games Collective to and highlight the wide range of skills and services of game developers to businesses and enthusiasts from across the UK.

Friday, June 13 will be devoted to business development and aims to connect developers with business opportunities, industry insights and offer advice for innovative creatives looking to connect with the vast array of studios within the region or work in the gaming industry.

Alongside the popular expo between 10am to 4pm, there will be a topical speaker programme covering everything from gameplay to obtaining investment.

The focus on Saturday, June 14, will turn to students, their parents and those looking for prospective career changes to find out what the games industry has to offer and to attract the next generation of talent to the sector.

Stacy O'Connor, Digital Creative Industry & Inward Investment Specialist at Warwickshire County Council, said Warwickshire’s reputation within the gaming industry meant it was the perfect location for the event.

“Interactive Futures 2025 will be the catalyst to inspire the next group of talented youngsters to join this fast-paced industry, which has so much to offer,” she said.

“It will be an opportunity to network with other businesses within the sector and find out more about the studios right on our doorstep.

“Warwickshire has an enviable reputation within the UK gaming industry and just like in previous years, Interactive Futures is an opportunity to connect with developers and like-minded creatives.

“It is a fantastic celebration of the wonderful, diverse talent we have attracted to our region to join one of the UK’s most eclectic sectorsestablished clusters and a great way to recognise our contribution to the regional and national economy.

“This is a great opportunity to make connections and to find out more about the sector for youngsters considering this as a career option as well as those wanting to switch careers because there are so many different layers to the gaming sector.

“It is all free and we hope this inspiring event will continue to add to Warwickshire’s reputation in this flourishing industry.”

For the latest information, visit the dedicated website www.interactive-futures.com which will be releasing a more detailed programme over the coming weeks.

Tickets for the free event, enabling people to secure a space, will be released in early May.