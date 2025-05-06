Young people gather to shape tomorrow together

Around 100 young people from across the county came together at the University of Warwick for the Warwickshire Youth Conference – a day led by young people, for young people.

On Friday, 25 April, around 100 young people from across the county came together at the University of Warwick for the Warwickshire Youth Conference Shaping Tomorrow Together – a day led by young people, for young people.

Warwickshire’s Youth Council played a pivotal role in planning and organising the event, working alongside Child Friendly Warwickshire network of friends, Children in Care Council, Care Leavers Forum, IMPACT (young people’s forum for SEND) and Warwickshire County Council, to create an impactful day. The youth conference was also supported by Warwick University Student Ambassadors, who played an essential role in ensuring the day's success.

The event gave attendees the opportunity to take part in eight workshops on different topics such as life skills, smoking and vaping, crime and safety, mental health and experience in schools, creative drama, activism, spaces for boys and environment to share their views and ideas. The young participants had the opportunity to engage with over 25 local services such as Barclays, Barnardos, Warwickshire Pride, MIND, Office of the Police Commissioner (OPCC) for Warwickshire, and Victim Support to name a few, as well as enjoying a variety of fun and engaging activities.

Youth Council co-chairs Alexis Flanagan and Amelie Barker felt the event was a success, giving young people a voice and helping the county be as child friendly as possible. Amelie said: “I’ve been involved in helping to plan this conference from the very beginning, and it’s meant so much to see it all come together. It shows that young people’s voices matter – and when we’re given the chance, we can create something powerful that brings people together and makes a real difference.”

Young attendees praised the event’s variety and interactivity. One participant said: “I especially enjoyed the range of workshops. It wasn’t just talks – we got involved. The life skills workshop where we made our own pizzas, and the rap workshop where we created poems and heard them performed as songs, were brilliant.”

Feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the day as inclusive, safe, and inspiring.

Nigel Minns, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, added: “This event showcased the power of community engagement, youth empowerment and education. It reflects what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose.

“The conference is not just a gathering – it’s a promise. A promise to offer young people a space where their voices are heard, where they feel welcome, and where they can influence the future of Warwickshire. Their ideas and energy are what drive positive change in our county.”

Martin Price, Associate Director – Regional Engagement at the University of Warwick where the event was hosted commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome these fantastic young people to the university and to support this meaningful event. Giving local young people opportunities and a voice is at the heart of our mission, and today’s conference was a great example of working together with Warwickshire County Council to do just that.”

The conference is part of Warwickshire’s ongoing work towards becoming a more child-friendly county – one where young people are empowered to shape decisions, influence change and build the future they want to see.

To keep up to date with Child Friendly Warwickshire and any future events visit the website: childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk

Follow Child Friendly Warwickshire on social media: