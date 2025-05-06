Adfam is the leading charity in England for all the millions of people affected by someone else’s drinking, drug use or gambling

Adfam is the leading families and addiction charity in England. We are here for all the millions of people affected by someone else’s drinking or drug use. These people are children, parents, friends, partners, siblings and grandparents.

Coping with someone you love experiencing these problems can cause physical, mental, emotional, social and financial distress. Substance use or gambling are often just one part of the story – so many also suffer mental ill health, domestic abuse and financial problems.

They may be afraid to speak out so they are hidden in plain sight. Adfam gives them a voice. More than five million people are affected in this country and we know how tough it can be, so we want to make their lives better.

Our vision at Adfam is that family members affected by substance use or gambling are heard, valued and have access to support; that’s why we do what we do.

WHAT WE DO?

Phone: 07442 137421

Website: Home Page - ADFAM