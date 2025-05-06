Al-Anon Family Groups UK & Eire is for anyone whose life is or has been affected by someone else’s drinking.

Al-Anon

Al-Anon members provide one another with mutual support, by sharing their experiences with each other at an Al-Anon meeting. Al-Anon meetings are a safe place where you can talk about your own concerns and feelings. If you don’t feel able or willing to talk, that’s OK too. Whatever your story or background, you won’t be judged. We also offer literature about various aspects of alcoholism and the Al-Anon principles, which include the Twelve Steps. Many Al-Anon members choose to apply these principles in their own lives but there is never any pressure to do so. Listening to the shared experiences of others may help you find the confidence you need to deal with the effects of someone else’s drinking. You are not alone and it is possible to rediscover happiness, whether the alcoholic is still drinking or not. It is suggested that you attend at least six meetings before you decide if Al-Anon is for you.

Whatever your relationship with the drinker, even if they have stopped drinking, left the family or died, you are welcome to attend Al-Anon.

Your anonymity is protected by using first names only. You will not be asked to reveal your surname or any other details about your identity or that of the drinker. Anything discussed within an Al-Anon meeting is treated as confidential, including your presence at the meeting.

There are approximately 700 groups (in-person and online) throughout the UK and Eire.

There are no dues for membership. Al-Anon is self-supporting through its own voluntary contributions.

What we are not

Al-Anon is not a therapy group. We don’t offer counselling or advice. We are not a religious organisation and welcome those of all faiths and none. We discourage discussion about religion, politics and other outside topics.

Public information

Al-Anon raises awareness of the problems associated with alcoholism through public information. Open meetings can provide the opportunity to welcome professionals, researchers and the media.

Phone: 0800 0086 811

Website: Al-Anon UK | For families & friends of alcoholics