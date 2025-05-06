We are a charity with services across the Midlands, supporting people affected by alcohol, drugs and gambling.

We have over 40 years’ experience providing evidence-based, high quality services to help change behaviour and change lives.

At Aquarius, we share the vision that individuals, families and communities should have the opportunity to lead full and empowered lives free from the negative influences of alcohol, drugs and gambling.

From the moment we were established in 1977 as part of a Birmingham University research project, we’ve been working to find solutions that work in people’s real lives. We’ve been growing ever since and expanding across the Midlands. We are constantly developing innovative and effective ways to support people, and ensuring that everyone who is affected by alcohol, drugs and gambling can get the support they need.

All of our work to fulfil this mission is underpinned by our core values: Respect for the people who use our services. We listen to you, and respond to your needs.

Belief the people have the capacity to change. We support you to reach your potential and lead a fulfilling life.

Recognising and valuing diversity, and ensuring equality of access to safe and responsive services.

Aquarius has always held the view that people have the ability to find their own solutions to their problems. We’re here to support you in your recovery journey in a way that’s right for you.

Our services are underpinned by cognitive behavioural approaches and methodologies.

Our support focuses on enabling people to understand and change their behaviour and thought processes, and ultimately achieve their recovery goals.

