If you want to change your direction, grow as a person, and live life to its full potential, we’re here to help you.

We’re here for you if you need help with challenges including drugs or alcohol, trouble with housing, domestic abuse, or your mental and physical wellbeing. Our services are free and confidential.

We believe in people

Above all else, we believe in people. It's the one thing that acts as a foundation for all our work. It means we focus on the people who use our services and do everything we can to make sure we're giving the best service possible.

When you come to one of our services, we'll make you feel welcome and supported, and we'll always treat you as an individual. We respect and support your choices, so we will work with you to find the right treatment and care options, rather than telling you what to do.

We'll get to know you as a person. We care about everything that's going on with you - your physical health, mental wellbeing, lifestyle and relationships - because they all play a part in helping you reach your goals.

We want the people who use our services to play an active role in shaping how we do things too. If you use our services, you can become a service user rep and give us feedback on what we can do better.

