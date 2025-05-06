Understand more about your drinking

Drinkaware is an independent charity which aims to reduce alcohol-related harm by helping people make better choices about their drinking.

Get the essential facts on alcohol, from drink driving to buying alcohol and what's in a unit.

Need to chat to someone?

This service is open to anyone concerned about their own drinking, or someone else's.

Drinkchat uses trained professionals from the national alcohol support helpline, Drinkline. You can have a web chat with someone at Drinkchat between 9am-2pm on weekdays.

Whilst we don’t store any information to identify a specific person from this service, we recommend that you don’t use your full name and to provide a nickname instead.

If the Drinkchat service is unavailable, you can contact Drinkline and speak to a trained advisor for support:

To speak to someone at Drinkline you can call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm)

