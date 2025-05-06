Founder of the National Gambling Helpline

GamCare

The National Gambling Support Network, formerly known as ‘The National Gambling Treatment Service’, is a group of organisations across Great Britain that provide free, confidential and personalised support for anyone who’s experiencing harm from gambling, as well as those affected by someone else’s gambling.

Wherever someone makes contact throughout this network these providers work alongside each other through referral pathways to deliver the most appropriate package of care for individuals experiencing difficulties with gambling, and for those who are impacted by someone else’s gambling.

GamCare offers:

One-to-one face-to-face, online and telephone therapeutic support and treatment for people experiencing gambling harm, as well as family and friends who are impacted by gambling. We deliver this in five regions: South East, East Midlands, London, Scotland and Yorkshire Humber.

Online treatment supported by regular contact with a therapist, which can be accessed at a time and place convenient for the client over the course of eight weeks.

Group-based Gambling Recovery Courses delivered face-to-face or online for between six to eight weeks.

We operate the National Gambling Helpline which offers:

The easiest and quickest way for most people to connect with the service(s) or support that can best help them.

Our Helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year – completely free of charge.

Available by calling 0808 8020 133, via web live chat, or WhatsApp.

Our Helpline can provide brief interventions and make referrals to support services options across the network.

Our National Gambling Helpline is accredited by the Helplines Partnership.

Access Support Online

Whether you want to work through our Self-Guided tools at your own pace, share your experiences with others through our Peer Support services, or want support navigating your situation from one of our Online Practitioners, we are here to help you take the next step. Our Online Support Service are design to help you provide you with a variety of options for you to find what is right for you and your current situation. Find out more about our Online Support Service.

Website: GamCare - Founder of the National Gambling Helpline