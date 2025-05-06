Warwickshire Legal Services shortlisted in four award categories for Lawyers in Local Government Awards 2025

Warwickshire County Council’s Legal Services team is delighted to be shortlisted for four awards ahead of the Lawyers in Local Government (LLG) Awards 2025.

The Lawyers in Local Government Awards celebrate the most dedicated and engaged professionals across local government legal practice and highlight the crucial work that local government lawyers do for their local communities.

Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) has been shortlisted for the coveted ‘Legal Team of the Year’ award, due to delivering experienced support to nearly 40 different local authorities and public sector clients across the country. This has included district, borough, county, and metropolitan councils, police forces and children's trusts, along with over 350 schools and trusts. WLS also places a great emphasis on developing its staff, with ongoing opportunities for professional development and career progression to create a team of ambitious, motivated, and experienced legal professionals.

Miranda Forth, Legal Team Manager for Debt at WLS, has been shortlisted for ‘Junior Lawyer of the Year’. This is in recognition of her detailed work supporting Warwickshire County Council with collecting social care debt, all whilst taking a pragmatic approach and handling each case in a compassionate and understanding manner.

In the ‘Suki Binjal Rising Star Award’ category, Guy Darvill, Senior Solicitor and Team Manager for Education at WLS, has been shortlisted for his work providing training to fellow professionals at WLS whilst continuing to deliver expert knowledge to clients in the specialist field of Education law.

Peter Endall, Senior Solicitor (Technical Specialist) in the Commercial and Regulatory team, has been shortlisted for ‘Significant Contribution to Local Government Law and Practice’. This shortlist is in recognition of Peter’s work over the past three decades to deliver significant contributions to the communities of Warwickshire, whilst helping clients to understand complex legal processes in order to navigate and complete projects successfully.

The full list of shortlisted nominees are available to view on the LLG website, and the award winners for each category will be announced at LLG’s Spring Conference in Bristol on Friday 6 June 2025.

Rob Powell, Executive Director for Resources at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This is fantastic national recognition for Warwickshire Legal Services, and I would like to congratulate the team on being shortlisted for four different LLG awards. The number of shortlists reflects the great ambition and drive our legal service has in making a real difference to the local communities of Warwickshire and beyond. I wish them the very best with the announcements of the award winners later this year”.

LLG is the professional membership body representing, promoting, and supporting the interests of local government legal or governance officers working within a local authority. The LLG Awards feature six categories, with a Highly Commended and Winner within each category, honouring individuals and teams in law who exemplify unwavering dedication, innovation, and expertise in their fields.

For more information about WLS, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls, and follow the WLS LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/warwickshire-legal-services