We are Narcotics Anonymous in the United Kingdom & Channel Islands. If you have a problem with drugs, we are recovering drug addicts who can help you get and stay clean.

NA (Narcotics Anonymous)

Narcotics Anonymous is a community of people who support each other to achieve and maintain a drug free life. The only requirement for participation in NA is a desire to stop using drugs. NA is not allied with any religion, institution or other organisation. NA exists solely so that its members can support each other to stay drug free and to help others achieve and maintain a drug free recovery and lifestyle. NA is free.

​In NA we are not concerned about what drugs people may have used, what they have done in the past or what their personal status might be, we are only interested in what they want to do to about their problem and how we can help. Sometimes people come to our meetings thinking they are different and won't fit in, but on attending meetings and hearing others talk about their experiences they often realise how similar these are to their own.

​NA is currently referred to in the UK as a Mutual Aid organisation, NA helps addicts to stop taking drugs, get well and change the quality of their lives. We mutually help each other. NA has been around in the UK since 1980, it's growing all the time,

There are over 1600 weekly meetings throughout England, Scotland and Wales. These take place in the community often in community centres or church halls that are easily accessible and affordable to rent. Recently there has been a huge growth in the number of online meetings that take place both in the UK and around the world. Having over 1600 meetings a week in the UK alone represents many thousands of once desperate addicts living a drug free and productive life with the support of their fellow recovering addicts.

​Worldwide there are approximately 76,000 weekly meetings in 143 countries.

NA offers support for life – it is a community of people who have overcome their drug problem, and who are freely available to help those who also have the desire to live life drug free. It costs nothing to be a NA member, you are a member of NA when you say you are, there are no waiting lists for NA if anyone wants to attend a meeting they just need to show up. There are no musts in NA, we don't keep records of who goes to our meetings, our members cross all spectrums of society and range in age from teenagers to OAP's, everyone is equal and equally welcome.

Phone: 0300 999 1212

Website: Welcome to UKNA | UKNA | Narcotics Anonymous in the United Kingdom