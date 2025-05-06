The National Association for Children of Alcoholics
NACOA
1 in 5 children in the UK are affected by their parents' drinking…
Nacoa (The National Association for Children of Alcoholics) was founded in 1990 to address the needs of children affected by a parent’s drinking or similar addictive problem.
This includes children of all ages, many of whose problems only become apparent in adulthood.
Nacoa’s aims:
- To offer information, advice and support for children affected by a parent’s drinking
- To reach professionals who work with them
- To raise their profile in the public consciousness
- To promote research into the problems they face and the prevention of alcohol use disorder developing in this vulnerable group
Phone: 0800 358 3456
Website: Nacoa: Helping everyone affected by their parent's drinking - Nacoa