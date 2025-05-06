The National Association for Children of Alcoholics

NACOA

1 in 5 children in the UK are affected by their parents' drinking…

Nacoa (The National Association for Children of Alcoholics) was founded in 1990 to address the needs of children affected by a parent’s drinking or similar addictive problem.

This includes children of all ages, many of whose problems only become apparent in adulthood.

Nacoa’s aims:

To offer information, advice and support for children affected by a parent’s drinking To reach professionals who work with them To raise their profile in the public consciousness To promote research into the problems they face and the prevention of alcohol use disorder developing in this vulnerable group

Phone: 0800 358 3456

Website: Nacoa: Helping everyone affected by their parent's drinking - Nacoa