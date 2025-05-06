National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training

The National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training (NCSCT) is a social enterprise committed to supporting the delivery of effective evidence-based tobacco control programmes and smoking cessation interventions provided by local stop smoking services, and by colleagues in the NHS and the social care sector.



The NCSCT works with and for the field to deliver training and assessment programmes, and support services and resources for local and national providers. We also contribute towards policy development and participate in research into behavioural support for smoking cessation.

